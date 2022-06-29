Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' Is Now Turning Into 'Grahasti Sarvnaash Tax': Rahul Gandhi

The Prime Minister's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' has now taken a formidable shape of 'Grihasthi Sarvnaash Tax' (household destruction tax)," Gandhi said on Twitter. He cited a news report that tax on food items, study and hotel stay would become expensive.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 3:37 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over rise in taxes on pre-packed food items and hotel stay, alleging that the prime minister's "Gabbar Singh Tax" is now taking the shape of "Grahasti Sarvnaash Tax" (household destruction tax). "Declining income and employment, topped with rising blow of inflation. The Prime Minister's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' has now taken a formidable shape of 'Grihasthi Sarvnaash Tax' (household destruction tax)," Gandhi said on Twitter. He cited a news report that tax on food items, study and hotel stay would become expensive.

The former Congress chief had dubbed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as "Gabbar Singh Tax" earlier. Pre-packed and labelled food items like meat, fish, curd, 'paneer' and honey will now attract GST, a tax that will also be levied on the fee that banks charge for the issue of cheques. This after the GST Council - the highest decision-making body on the levy of goods and services tax - accepted most of the recommendations of a group of ministers from states on withdrawing exemptions with a view to rationalising the levy, officials said.

Related stories

Focus On Governance Instead Of Giving Speeches: Rahul Gandhi To Prime Minister

Rahul Gandhi Backs Mohammad Zubair, says 'Truth always triumphs over tyranny'

'Distraction Science' Can't Hide Disasters, Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Modi

The panel headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states and UTs, on the first day of the two-day meeting accepted the GoM's recommendation for reviewing the exemption from GST that packed and labelled food items currently get. So pre-packed and labelled meat (except frozen), fish, curd, paneer, honey, dried leguminous vegetables, dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, wheat flour, jaggery, puffed rice (muri), all goods and organic manure and coir pith compost will not be exempted from GST and will now attract a five per cent tax. 

Similarly, an 18 per cent GST will be levied on fee charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form). Maps and charts including atlases will attract a 12 per cent levy. Goods that are unpacked, unlabelled and unbranded will continue to remain exempt from GST. Besides, a 12 per cent tax on hotel rooms below Rs 1,000 per day will be levied, as against a tax exemption currently. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi PM Narendra Modi BJP Congress Gabbar Singh Tax Grahasti Sarvnaash Tax Goods And Services Tax (GST) Act Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s