Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Sonia Gandhi's Mother

Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 7:48 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her mother's death.

Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," Modi tweeted.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

(With PTI Inputs)
 

