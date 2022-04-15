Friday, Apr 15, 2022
PM Modi To Unveil Lord Hanuman Statue In Gujarat's Morbi

On the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', PM Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of the lord at Morbi in Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 5:00 pm

On the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of the lord at Morbi in Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing, the PMO said. 

This statue is the second of four statues being set up in the four directions across the country as part of the four dham project linked to Hanuman. This statue, which falls in west, has been installed at the 'ashram' of Bapu Keshvanand in Morbi, it said.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue at Rameswaram in south has been started, the PMO said. 

