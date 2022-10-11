PM Modi To Inaugurate The First Phase Of The Mahakal Corridor Project In Ujjain Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday evening dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official said.

Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said.

A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains, and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official said.

The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

"Prime Minister Modiji will dedicate to the nation the first phase of Mahakal Lok. It will be a memorable moment for all of us. The entire state is waiting for that moment and we all will participate in the event in some way or the other," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a round of the Mahakal Lok and reviewed preparations for the event.

After visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok, the mystic and amazing premises should make a permanent place in the hearts of the people, Chouhan said.