Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's Projects On August 4

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 6:42 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Gujarat on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM Modi will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs 200 crore. It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting edge medical infrastructure that will provide world class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of southern Gujarat, it said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore and be equipped with top class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. It will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicines for care and upkeep of animals, the PMO said.

Related stories

'Pencil, Eraser, Maggi Have Become Costly...': A 6-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter To PM Modi On Price Hike

A New India Being Shaped Under Modi's Leadership: Amit Shah

During the event, he will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women. It will cost around Rs 40 crore and have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide livelihood to thousands others subsequently, the PMO said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Foundation Stone Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Self-development Sessions India Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists