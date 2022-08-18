Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
PM Modi To Address `Har Ghar Jal Utsav' In Goa Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the `Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event here on Friday. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would be present for the event. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:49 pm

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would be present for the event. 

“Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will virtually address #HarGharJalUtsav in Goa which will be held at Institute Menezes Braganza tomorrow 19th August 2022 at 10.30 am onwards," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Goa was the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent piped water supply in rural areas, it said.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a centrally sponsored scheme, Har Ghar Jal Utsav will be held, it said. 
The event will be inaugurated by Shekhawat in the presence of Sawant and Nilesh Cabral, State Minister for Public works, the CMO said.

