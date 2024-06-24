Opposition Holds Up Constitution Books As PM Modi Takes Oath In Parliament | Watch

On the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, held up copies of the Constitution as Prime Minister Narendra Modi went up to take oath as the Leader of the House.
Gandhi, speaking to reporters outside parliament, said: “The attack which the Prime Minister and Amit Shah are afflicting on the Constitution, it is not acceptable. We won’t let that happen. That’s why, we held up the Constitution (book) while he was taking oath. The message that no power can touch the Constitution of India is being conveyed.”
Before the Lok Sabha session began on Monday, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge too held up the book of the Constitution, along with other leaders, inside the Parliament premises.
Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session, PM Modi, taking a jibe at the Opposition, said that the people of the country wanted substance over slogans, and debate over drama.
"India needs a responsible Opposition. People want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament. People expect good steps from the Opposition. It has been disappointing so far but I hope it will fulfil its role, maintain democracy's decorum," Modi said.
Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to BJP MP B Mahtab as 'Speaker pro-tem' of the newly constituted House.