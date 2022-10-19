PM Modi Likely To Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the construction site of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, a statement from the office of Nripendra Misra, chairman of the construction committee of the temple, said Wednesday.

It also said the construction work is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023, devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers before Lord Ram.

"Prime Minister may visit Shri Ram Temple construction site," the statement said.

The construction work on three floors superstructure of the Ram Temple comprising Garbh Griha and five mandaps at ground floor is progressing in full swing. This superstructure is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth with granite stone which was completed in September 2022.

Approximately 17,000 granite stone blocks weighing two tonnes each block were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones. No steel was used in foundation, raft and plinth.

The total built-up area is 58,920 sq ft and ground floor reached after completing 72 ft of three-layered structures.

The superstructure of the temple is being constructed by using carved Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district. Approximately 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stone shall be used in the superstructure of the Ram temple.The walls and floor in Garbh Griha of the temple will be of Makrana marble.

There will be 392 pillars in the temple, 166 columns on the ground floor, 144 columns on the first floor, and 82 columns on the second floor.

Heavy rain in the first week of October had stalled the construction work of the temple. But, the work of constructions has picked up with full pace. The work of installing white marble pillars of Makrana in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple has also begun, the statement said.

The construction work is being done simultaneously in all parts of the temple to keep the accuracy of same level from the entrance to Garbh Griha.

For the carving and erection work of Bansi Paharpur stone, skilled technicians have been engaged at mines, workshops in Rajasthan and at Ram temple workplace.

The quality of stones and workmanship of carving is being supervised by the experts of NIRM-Bangalore, architect and implementing agencies L&T & Project Management Consultants.

Till date, 42 per cent Bansi Paharpur stones have been carved and available for installation.

Teak wood from the forests of Maharashtra will be used for making the doors of the temple. About 1,700 cubic feet of wood will be required for the 42 doors to be installed in the temple with special carving for figures like peacock, kalash, surya, chakra, conch, mace and various flowers.

The Parkota will be constructed by using carved Red Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur sandstone from Bharatpur. Construction work of RCC retaining wall and foundation of Parkota is in progress as per schedule.

For the convenience of devotees visiting Ram Lalla Temple, pilgrimage facilitation centre and other utilities services are being constructed. For carrying out the construction work of the pilgrimage facilitation centre, other utilities and infrastructure services in the complex, soil testing, survey and layout and marking have been completed and construction work started.

The masterplan of remaining area of Shri Ram Janm Bhumi complex has been finalised in which temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Viswamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad, Jatayu, Mata Sabri are planned in addition to other facilities like Yagya/ Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas, administrative building etc.

(With PTI inputs)

