PM Modi Congratulates Justice Chandrachud On Being Sworn In As CJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Justice D Y Chandrachud on being sworn in as the Chief Justice of India, wishing him a fruitful tenure.

Justice Chandrachud was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

"Congratulations to Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud on being sworn in as India's Chief Justice. Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate Justice Chandrachud.

"Heartiest congratulations Dr Justice DY Chandrachud on being appointed as the 50th Chief Justice Of India. Best wishes to him and look forward to work in very close coordination to ensure speedy delivery of justice," he wrote.

