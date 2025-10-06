PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

Modi praises Chief Justice’s composure after a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at him inside the Supreme Court; attacker’s licence suspended.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
cji gavai shoe attack advocate throws shoe supreme court shoe thrown at chief justice gavai
BR Gavai takes oath as CJI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary; Representational image
Summary
  • A 71-year-old lawyer tried to hurl a shoe at CJI B R Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.

  • Prime Minister Modi condemned the act, calling it “reprehensible,” and lauded Gavai’s calm response.

  • The Bar Council of India suspended the lawyer’s licence; he carried a note referring to “Sanatan Dharma.”

Speaking to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his disapproval of a lawyer's attempt to throw a shoe at him, saying the incident has infuriated many Indians.

"There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society," he said and praised Gavai for maintaining calm following the incident.

Modi posted on X, "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai Ji".

BR Gavai takes oath as CJI - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary; Representational image
Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

BY Outlook News Desk

"The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable." He added, "I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution." In a shocking security breach, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

According to police sources, he was found in possession of a message that read, "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not accept insults to Sanatan Dharma).

The CJI, who remained unaffected by the event that occurred during the court proceedings, directed the court authorities and security guards within the courtroom to disregard it and to issue a warning to the negligent attorney, Rakesh Kishore.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
