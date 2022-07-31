Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
PM Modi Claims 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Turning Into Mass Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a radio broadcast, has said that the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 11:55 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms between August 2 and 15.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from August 13 to 15, a special movement – ??'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. "Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," he said.

Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolor as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms. The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement.

"People from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in different programs across the country," he said. "When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment," he said.

National Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Narendra Modi Tiranga Mann Ki Baat
