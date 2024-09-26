PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three indigenously developed supercomputers, named PARAM Rudra on Thursday. This step marks a major advancement in India’s effort to become self-reliant in supercomputer technology.
The launch of these supercomputers is a crucial part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) and reflects India’s dedication to building strong computing capabilities. The project represents an investment of ₹850 crore, a notable step in advancing India's computational power, especially for applications related to weather and climate.
During the launch of three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a big achievement for India's science and technology sector. He highlighted how important computing power has become in today's world, saying, "In the era of digital revolution, computing capacity is becoming an alternative for national capability."
Modi said India is moving forward by focusing on science, technology, and research. He added, "Today's India is carving new opportunities in the infinite sky of possibilities."
Talking about India's success in space, Modi said, "Today, India has become a major power in the space sector. The success that other countries achieved by spending billions of dollars, our scientists have done the same with limited resources. With this passion, India has become the first country to reach the south pole of the moon." He also mentioned that India is getting ready for Mission Gaganyaan, and has a goal to build its own space station by 2035.
Modi then spoke about India's plans to grow its semiconductor industry, which is set to become a key part of the global supply chain.
He concluded by emphasizing the role of technology in every sector, saying, "Whether it is the economy, ease of doing business, disaster management capacity, or ease of living, there is no sector that is not directly dependent on technology and computing capabilities."
PARAM Rudra: Cutting-Edge Computing Power
PARAM Rudra features cutting-edge hardware and software, with a majority of its components manufactured and assembled in India. These supercomputers are capable of performing complex calculations and simulations at incredibly high speeds, making them essential for tackling some of the world’s most difficult problems.
These powerful systems will play a crucial role in various research fields, including weather forecasting, climate modeling, drug discovery, materials science, and artificial intelligence (AI).
The supercomputers have been installed in three cities: Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata. In Pune, the Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) will use PARAM Rudra for research on Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical studies. In Delhi, the Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) will focus on material science and atomic physics, while the S N Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive research in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.
These systems are part of India’s National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), which aims to meet the growing needs of researchers, academia, and startups for advanced computing resources. The supercomputers are named 'Arka' and 'Arunika,' symbolising their link to the Sun.