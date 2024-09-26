National

PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three indigenously developed supercomputers, named PARAM Rudra, marking a significant advancement in India's goal of becoming self-reliant in supercomputer technology.

Pm Modi, PARAM Rudra Supercomputers
The supercomputers are installed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata, supporting various research applications. Photo: X
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three indigenously developed supercomputers, named PARAM Rudra on Thursday. This step marks a major advancement in India’s effort to become self-reliant in supercomputer technology.

The launch of these supercomputers is a crucial part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) and reflects India’s dedication to building strong computing capabilities. The project represents an investment of ₹850 crore, a notable step in advancing India's computational power, especially for applications related to weather and climate.

During the launch of three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a big achievement for India's science and technology sector. He highlighted how important computing power has become in today's world, saying, "In the era of digital revolution, computing capacity is becoming an alternative for national capability."

Modi said India is moving forward by focusing on science, technology, and research. He added, "Today's India is carving new opportunities in the infinite sky of possibilities."

Talking about India's success in space, Modi said, "Today, India has become a major power in the space sector. The success that other countries achieved by spending billions of dollars, our scientists have done the same with limited resources. With this passion, India has become the first country to reach the south pole of the moon." He also mentioned that India is getting ready for Mission Gaganyaan, and has a goal to build its own space station by 2035.

Modi then spoke about India's plans to grow its semiconductor industry, which is set to become a key part of the global supply chain.

He concluded by emphasizing the role of technology in every sector, saying, "Whether it is the economy, ease of doing business, disaster management capacity, or ease of living, there is no sector that is not directly dependent on technology and computing capabilities."

PARAM Rudra: Cutting-Edge Computing Power

PARAM Rudra features cutting-edge hardware and software, with a majority of its components manufactured and assembled in India. These supercomputers are capable of performing complex calculations and simulations at incredibly high speeds, making them essential for tackling some of the world’s most difficult problems.

These powerful systems will play a crucial role in various research fields, including weather forecasting, climate modeling, drug discovery, materials science, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The supercomputers have been installed in three cities: Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata. In Pune, the Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) will use PARAM Rudra for research on Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical studies. In Delhi, the Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) will focus on material science and atomic physics, while the S N Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive research in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.

These systems are part of India’s National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), which aims to meet the growing needs of researchers, academia, and startups for advanced computing resources. The supercomputers are named 'Arka' and 'Arunika,' symbolising their link to the Sun.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Aiden Markram Focuses On Developing Young Talent For South Africa’s Future In T20I Captaincy
  2. Marsh Hails Pant's Comeback: 'A Ripping Bloke We’d Wish To Have In The Australian Team'
  3. Tanzania Vs Malawi, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: TAN Bat First Against MAL
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match
  5. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin Aim For Back-to-back Wins In First Home Game
  2. EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics
  3. La Liga 2024-25: 'Perfect' Barca Still Have Room For Improvement, Says Coach Hansi Flick
  4. Erik Ten Hag Questions Manchester United Mentality In UEFA Europa League Opener
  5. Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  2. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  3. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  4. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  5. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details
  2. Day In Pics: September 26 2024
  3. GTB Hospital Murder Mastermind Arrested In Meerut
  4. Karnataka Govt Bans CBI Investigations In State, Flags Central Agency As 'Biased'
  5. Climate Crisis: Study Says One In Every Two El Nino Events Likely To Become Extreme by 2050 | What Does That Mean
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  2. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  3. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  4. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  5. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Fresh Strikes Hit Beirut After Netanyahu's Call To 'Keep Fighting' | Key Developments
  2. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  4. He Spent Half A Century In Jail For A Murder He Never Committed. Now He Has Been Released
  5. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match