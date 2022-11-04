Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Plea To Make Twitter's Elon Musk Party, Delhi HC Dismisses With Rs 25K Costs

At the outset, the court said "even we need entertainment" and asked the counsel for the petitioner if he was serious in prosecuting the application.

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 12:24 pm

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with Rs 25,000 costs a plea seeking to implead Twitter's new owner Elon Musk as party to a petition challenging suspension of a user's account for an alleged violation of its rules.

Justice Yashwant Varma termed the application to be "thoroughly misconceived".

"This application is thoroughly misconceived. It cannot possibly be disputed that a corporate entity is thoroughly represented and therefore, there was no need to file such an application. Accordingly, it is dismissed with a costs of Rs 25,000," the judge said.

To this, advocate Raghav Awasthi, appearing for the petitioner, said his instructions were to press the application.

He said Musk was not only the director but also holds substantial shares in Twitter and was a necessary party in the matter.

The application said that Musk has a very different approach to free speech and, therefore, his views were important to be heard.

The high court was hearing a petition by Dimple Kaul, who claimed that her Twitter handle had more than 2,55,000 followers and was used to post educational content in relation to history, literature, politics, archaeology, Indic culture, non-violence, equality, women rights etc.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi High Court Twitter Twitter Owner Justice Judicary New Delhi
