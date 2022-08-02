Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
People's Income Decreased, Farmer's Back Broken Under BJP Rule At Centre: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot also claimed that the state’s Congress government has fulfilled most of its promises and those left will be fulfilled in the next one year.

Sachin Pilot PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:00 pm

The BJP-led Union government has failed to fulfil its promises while its policies broke the farmer’s back and led to a decrease in people’s income, alleged Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday.

"After eight years of the central government's rule, people have now understood that the BJP has only fuelled emotive issues. All their promises fell flat," Pilot said in Tonk.

Pilot said neither the BJP government has been able to eliminate black money nor end corruption. It has broken the farmer's back while the middle class is very upset as their income is decreasing, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister added.

Pilot also claimed that the state’s Congress government has fulfilled most of its promises and those left will be fulfilled in the next one year.

Their priority is the development of the region, Pilot said, adding it is not their custom to raise emotive issues.

He said that when the Congress government was at the Centre, it brought schemes like the MGNREGA, Right to Education, Right to Information, Right to Food Security in the country.

He also said the Union finance minister's speech in Parliament over inflation was far from truth. Today, prices of petrol, diesel, gas and food items are sky high and unemployment in the country has increased, Pilot said.

The Congress leader said people want development but BJP leaders start raising emotive issues when elections draw near.

Here said there is a discord within the state BJP. Instead of playing the role of an opposition, BJP leaders are trying to find an easy way to come to power, he said.

