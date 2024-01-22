National

"People Asked Me To Not Object To Ayodhya Ceremony As Elections Are Near": Joshimath Shankaracharya

In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Joshimath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who has come into limelight for his decision to not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple Ayodhya on January 22, said that Hindu religious scriptures are not being followed by the relevant authorities, possibly due to electoral considerations. He also accused the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthakhsetra Trust secretary Champat Rai of dividing the Hindu society in the name of sects.