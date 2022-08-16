Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Patriotic Fervour Grips Delhi On Independence Day

Arvind Kejriwal led the celebrations in the capital under the 'Har Haath Tiranga' campaign, hoisted the national flag at Chhatrasal stadium and oversaw a ceremonial parade.

76th Independence Day
76th Independence Day Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 8:00 am

Patriotic fervour gripped Delhi on Monday with tricolours dotting the city as part of the celebrations to mark the country's 76th Independence Day.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators participated in flag hoisting ceremonies across the city even as the Arvind Kejriwal government distributing 25 lakh tricolours to school children, employees and people, said an official statement.

The chief minister led the celebrations in the capital under the 'Har Haath Tiranga' campaign, hoisted the national flag at Chhatrasal stadium and oversaw a ceremonial parade.

The chief minister also hoisted the tricolour at this official residence as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also hoisted the national flag at his residence.

"A proud salute to the Mighty Tiranga on the 75th anniversary of independence. Standing under the Tiranga, we must pledge to provide excellent education to every child, excellent health services to every citizen and equal rights and respect to all. At every step, we must increase the pride of this Tiranga. Jai Hind!," he tweeted.

AAP MLA Atishi led the celebrations in her Kalkaji constituency. A flag hoisting event was organised by Acharya Narayan Dev College where a 115 feet tricolour was unfurled. 

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also took out a 'Tiranga March' and tweeted, "Celebrated Independence Day with early morning Tiranga March. Happy Independence Day."

Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak took part in the celebrations at his constituency and hoisted the tricolour with locals as they sang the national anthem and took a pledge to maintain mutual brotherhood in the country and society.

On the 75th anniversary of Independence, a huge 115 feet tricolour was hoisted in the Azadpur Mandi.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal's government has installed 500 huge tricolours all over Delhi, in this sequence, today the 501st Tiranga was hoisted in Azadpur Mandi," Azadpur Mandi chairman Adil Khan tweeted.

Independence Day celebrations were held at over 100 places in Delhi where people participated in flag hoisting ceremonies.

Tags

National Arvind Kejriwal Har Haath Tiranga Independence Day Celebration 75th Anniversary Independence Day Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia India
