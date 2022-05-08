Sunday, May 08, 2022
National

Pakistani Among Two Militants Killed In J&K’s Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces killed two Laskkar-e-Taiba(LeT) militants in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam village—Chevan Devsar.

Security forces on patrol in Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Updated: 08 May 2022 3:30 pm

A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The encounter at Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had earlier said one of the trapped ultras was a Pakistani.

"01 #Pakistani #terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter," Kumar said on Twitter.

Haider had been active in North Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said.(With PTI inputs) 
 

