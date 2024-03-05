Bengaluru: 3 Arrested Over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans In Vidhana Soudha; Anurag Thakur Slams Congress

Over the alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' chanting at Vidhana Soudha corridors in Bengaluru following Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain's victory in Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka, police apprehended three people on Monday.
The officials said, three people have been arrested for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha corridors on February 27, police said on Monday.
Earlier, on February 27, a video surfaced on social media where it was alleged that supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain were chnting pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory.
In a bid to check the veracity of the allegations, CM Siddaramaiah reportedly ordered an investigation by government-run Forensic Science Laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations.
Based on the FSL report, the police arrested three persons.
Police sources said one of the accused hails from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, the second one from Byadagi in Haveri district and the third accused is from Delhi.
The accused from Byadagi is said to be a chilli merchant.
BJP's Investigation Report
Meanwhile, strongly criticising the alleged pro-Pakistan chanting, the BJP posted on its social media handle an investigation report prepared by private laboratory Clue4 Evidence Forensic Investigations and signed by audio forensic examiner Phaneendar B N on behalf of city based 'Samvada Foundation', a not-for-profit organisation allegedly linked to the RSS.
According to the report, Phaneendar concluded that the examined video of the incident was "not tampered/doctored in between and is a result of single capture."
"To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether if it was Nasir (sic) Saab Zindabad' or 'Pakistan Zindabad', the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be 'Pakistan Zindabad' ", he inferred.
Congress Questions BJP's Report
State Home Minister G Parameshwara sought to know whether the private person who prepared the report had his own laboratory and had done the analysis.
"We will find out with whose permission they are doing it, who gave him 'No Objection Certificate' and is he authorised to make such reports public," the home minister said.
He said the report of the state government's own FSL would be made public once it is submitted. "If the report says that such a slogan was raised, then we will take action immediately. There is no question of hiding it, as alleged by the BJP."
Anurag Thakur Slams Congress
Launching a verbal attack on Congress, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday sought to know why the party "protected" those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans on the Karnataka assembly premises after Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha.
Thakur questioned the Congress leadership on "shielding" these individuals after forensic analysis confirmed the authenticity of the video footage.
"Why does the Congress consistently shield anti-national elements? Are Sonia Gandhi and (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji providing cover for these elements," Thakur asked.
"Why was Congress protecting those who raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Karnataka Assembly?" Thakur further wondered.
The senior BJP leader alleged that sometimes Congress questions the bravery of the Army, talks of dividing India over North-South matters, and supports those raising pro-Pakistan slogan "at a holy place like the assembly".
"Is this once again a Congress conspiracy for the partition of India? While BJP members, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are resolutely committed to upholding the nation's unity and integrity, it's perplexing to see Congress consistently aligning itself with anti-national elements," Thakur asked.