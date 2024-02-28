Karnataka: Congress Chants 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Victory, Claims BJP; Police Examine Viral Video

Bengaluru police have initiated investigating a viral video where, according to the BJP, Congress supporters allegedly chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' inside the Karnataka assembly while celebrating the victory of party candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in Rajya Sabha Elections.
However, reacting against the allegation, the Congress party refuted the charge while party leaders maintained that supporters were cheering for Syed Naseer Hussain and were shouting “Naseer saab zindabad”.
As per media reports, after preliminary investigation, a senior police source also said the slogan prima facie sounded like 'Naseer saab zindabad'.
Commenting on the controversial video, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters, “We have obtained the video and analysing it.”
How did the BJP react?
Launching a scathing attack on Congress, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly R Ashoka, took it to X and tweeted, “Shameless @INCKarnataka workers shouted Pakistan Zindabad slogans in the Karnataka Assembly to celebrate Congress candidate Naseer Hussain’s victory in the Rajya Sabha election.”
“This is a direct fallout of CM @siddaramaiah and DCM @DKShivakumar’s dangerous game of appeasement politics which has emboldened anti-national elements and tukde tukde gang,” Ashoka added.
Harsh criticism also came from BJP leader Amit Malviya who condemned the alleged sloganeering and tweeted, “Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised after Congress’s Naseer Hussein, political secretary of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka. Congress’s obsession with Pakistan is dangerous. It is taking India towards balkanisation. We can’t afford it.”
Rajya Sabha Elections Result In Karnataka
Yesterday, the ruling Congress in the state won bagged three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections, which were marred by cross-voting in a setback to the BJP.
Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain from the Congress and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP got elected to the Upper House on Tuesday.