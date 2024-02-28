Karnataka: Congress Chants 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Victory, Claims BJP; Police Examine Viral Video

Bengaluru police have initiated investigating a viral video where, according to the BJP, Congress supporters allegedly chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' inside the Karnataka assembly while celebrating the victory of party candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in Rajya Sabha Elections.

However, reacting against the allegation, the Congress party refuted the charge while party leaders maintained that supporters were cheering for Syed Naseer Hussain and were shouting “Naseer saab zindabad”.

As per media reports, after preliminary investigation, a senior police source also said the slogan prima facie sounded like 'Naseer saab zindabad'.