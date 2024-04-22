National

Owaisi Takes Umbrage To Stereotyping Of Muslims In Modi’s Speech

"In the riots that took place in Bhagalpur, Muslims were slaughtered and crops were grown on their graves. Yet, the community is still surviving in that city.

Advertisement

File Image
Owaisi Takes Umbrage To Stereotyping Of Muslims In Modi’s Speech Photo: File Image
info_icon

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owai on Monday took strong exception to the stereotyping of Muslims in a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar, the Hyderabad MP said he would like to conduct a “post mortem" examination on Modi’s speech in Rajasthan where the PM had torn into the Congress manifesto, raking up an old remark of his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

“Modi said Muslims have more children. That is a lie. Fertility rate has declined in the community and, according to official data, it is 2.36 per cent. Though, admittedly, the fertility rate is lower among our Hindu brethren,” Owaisi told the rally in Purnea district.

Advertisement

Alleging that the prime minister “told a lie, as he has always done” at the Banswara rally, Owaisi said the remarks were “divisive”.

He said, “Going by Modi’s logic, the southern states may start agitating over having fewer MPs in Parliament, just because population growth is less rapid there, though these states contribute more to the GDP than the north”.

The AIMIM chief said “I may be taunted for having six children. But what about Modi, who has six siblings and his party colleagues like Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad, both of whom were born in large families?”

Owaisi also condemned the use of the word “ghuspaithiye” (infiltrators) by Modi, saying it was an “insult” to the people living in the Seemanchal region of Bihar that lies close to Bangladesh and Nepal, and claimed that in Parliament, the government has repeatedly failed to furnish data on illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

The AIMIM chief also said, “The Prime Minister indulges in dog-whistling against Muslims in his own country while holding his counterparts in places like Dubai in a warm embrace, with greetings of Ya Habibi (my dear)!”

Claiming that many attempts have been made in this country to finish off Muslims, he said the British tried this and "we drove them out".

"In the riots that took place in Bhagalpur, Muslims were slaughtered and crops were grown on their graves. Yet, the community is still surviving in that city.

“Modi should also remember the example of his home state of Gujarat where Muslims have survived the genocide that took place under his watch,” alleged Owaisi.

The AIMIM has said it will be contesting over a dozen seats in Bihar..

Its state unit chief and MLA Akhtarul Iman is in the fray from the Muslim-majority Kishanganj constituency, parts of which fall in Purnea.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami