Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Over 700 Patients Availed Ayurveda Facilities At 12 AFMS Hospitals During Last 6 Weeks: MoD

The 12 hospitals started offering Ayurveda treatments from June 1 onwards, it stated. "Qualified doctors and pharmacists have been appointed by the Director General of AFMS at these hospitals in conjunction with the Ministry of Ayush," it said.

undefined
More than 700 patients have availed the recently-opened Ayurveda facilities Photograph by Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 9:36 pm

More than 700 patients have availed the recently-opened Ayurveda facilities at 12 hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) during the last six weeks, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.

"Most of these patients have been suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, skin disorders, digestive problems arthritis, bronchial asthma etc," the MoD's statement noted.

The aforementioned 12 hospitals started offering Ayurveda treatments from June 1 onwards, it stated. "Qualified doctors and pharmacists have been appointed by the Director General of AFMS at these hospitals in conjunction with the Ministry of Ayush," it said.

Related stories

The Politics Of Ayurveda

Ayurveda, The Future of Global Healthcare

Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda

Ayurveda medicines have also been made available at these centres free of cost, it noted. "The dependents of serving personnel, veterans and their dependents are entitled to avail this facility," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Patients Ayurveda Facilities AFMS Hospitals MoD Qualified Doctors Ministry Of AYUSH Pharmacists Director General
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy