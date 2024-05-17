National

Over 2,000 Cops To Guard PM's Saturday Rally: Delhi Police

A senior officer said Modi is likely to arrive at the rally site by a chopper after addressing another election rally in Sonipat in Haryana.

PM Modis rally in Ajmer
Security beefed up in Northeast Delhi ahead of PM Modi's visit | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in northeast Delhi on Saturday, the local police has beefed up security near the rally ground and slated a deployment of a 2,000-personnel strong force on the day.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, along with other senior officers on Friday visited the northeast district and took stock of the security arrangements.

"Meetings were done with other agencies responsible for the PM's security. We are identifying buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel can be deployed to keep a strict vigil on all activities," the officer said.

A Delhi Development Authority ground at pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar has been selected as the venue for the election gathering. The ground is in the Ghonda assembly, which is a part of the northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency.

The rally will likely begin at 4 pm.

"Robust security arrangements have been made. More than 2,000 police personnel along with paramilitary forces deployment will be made to maintain law and order situation," said the officer.

The officer said police have already intensified night patrolling near the rally ground and PCRs vehicles are already on alert.

"We have restricted the area for public use since we came to know about the rally. Additional police force deployment has already been made and teams are keeping strict vigil round the clock," said the officer.

