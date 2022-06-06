Outrage, Protests In Jammu's Doda Over Temple Vandalism, Police Registers FIR

Protests and outrage erupted after it was alleged that Lord Vasuki Nag temple was vandalised in Doda district, resulting in a complete shutdown by shopkeepers in the district and condemnation across party lines, and leading to the Jammu and Kashmir Police registering an FIR.

Pictures of alleged vandalism at the temple, situated at 17,400 feet Kailash Kund, surfaced on social media, said officials.

"A police team has already been deputed in the snow-bound area to ascertain the facts," a senior police official said.

An FIR has been registered at the Bhaderwah Police Station for a thorough probe, the officer said, requesting people to maintain peace and law and order. The officer said additional deployment has been made in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure in view of the protests in parts of the district.

Shopkeepers observed a complete shutdown in response to a strike call given by Virendra Razdan, president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah. Razdan also led a protest to demand the identification of culprits and stern action against them.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party condemned the alleged vandalism.

"We strongly condemned what has happened in Temple of Sh. Vasuki Naag at Kailash Kund in Bhaderwah. I appeal to all people Bhaderwah and Doda to maintain peace. Strict action should be taken against the Culprits," said Fairoz Khan, State Working President Indian Youth Congress J&K.

The party cautioned people to be aware of the designs of "enemies of peace" and maintain harmony.

The BJP held a protest in Doda and alleged the act is aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

"This is done to hamper the communal harmony of the region. Requested DC and SSP doda to initiate a time-bound enquiry and exemplary punishment to the culprits," said Omi Khajuria, BJP Kisan Morcha's J&K unit chief on Twitter.

"This is done to hamper the communal harmony of the region. Requested DC & SSP doda to initiate a time-bound enquiry and exemplary punishment to the culprits," said Omi Khajuria, BJP Kisan Morcha's J&K unit chief.

After the assurance of Doda DC Vikas Sharma and SSP Abdul Qayoom, protesters at Bhadarwah who had blocked roads at several places including Domail, Sarol Bagh, Bhala, Seri Bazar, Gupt Ganga and Bhalra, suspended the stir after which shops were opened and traffic started plying normally.

The residents of Bhaderwah who condemned the act said the "heinous crime is aimed at vitiating the otherwise peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in the district".

Sajid Mir, Sarpanch Kursari Panchayat said, "We support the demand for a thorough probe to identify the culprits who have hurt the sentiments of a community and tried to trigger communal divide. They should be brought to book as we would not let anyone vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony we are maintaining since ages."

J&K president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Purushottam Dadhichi also led a protest in Jammu against the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

"We have gathered here to protest the vandalism at the revered Vasuki Nag temple in Bhaderwah. This is the handiwork of mischievous elements who wanted to create a rift in the society," he said, demanding stern action against the culprits.

(With PTI inputs)