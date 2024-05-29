Outlook News Wrap May 29: Delhi Records India's Highest Temp, Sharjeel Imam Gets Bail & Other Stories

Hello, readers! This News Wrap brings to you top news of the day, among which Delhi's record temperatures have hit headlines as the city logged India's highest-ever temperature on Wednesday.
In other news, Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to student activist Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition. Sharjeel Imam was arrested on February 17, 2021, over an alleged objectionable speech delivered at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university in December 2019 during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.
Outlook News Wrap, May 29
Delhi's Mungeshpur Records 52.3 Degrees Celsius, India's Highest Ever; Rain Follows Shortly After
Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius, an all-time high for the city and for the country as well, on Wednesday, May 29, amid severe heatwave conditions in parts of northwest and Central India that have kept mercury soaring over the past few days. Hours after logging 52.3 degrees Celsius, parts of Delhi received light rain on Wednesday.
The temperature at 2:30 pm on Wednesday at Delhi's Mungeshpur stood at 52.3 degrees Celsius, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD. READ FULL STORY
Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Trashing Teen's Blood Sample Sacked
In the latest update in the Pune Porsche Crash, the doctor who had been accused of manipulating the teenage driver's blood sample has been sacked. As per reports, the doctor - Dr Shrihari Halnor - was sacked by Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.
Halnor was the chief medical officer of the hospital. The 17-year-old driver was taken to Sassoon Hospital for medical tests the day of the accident. Halnor had been arrested by Pune police on Monday. READ FULL STORY
Sharjeel Imam Granted Bail By Delhi HC In 2020 Riots Case
Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to student activist Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition. Sharjeel Imam was arrested on February 17, 2021, over an alleged objectionable speech delivered at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university in December 2019 during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. READ FULL STORY
'All Eyes On Rafah' Amid Israeli Assault On Gaza City But Israel Hasn't Crossed Biden's 'Red Line' Yet | Top Points
As the 'All Eyes On Rafah' social media campaign grows amid global outrage against Israel's assault on the southern Gaza city and the recent airstrike that killed dozens of civilians, the White House said that the Israeli attacks had not violated Biden's “red line” yet.
According to Palestinian health officials, at least 45 people, around half of them women and children, were killed after a refugee camp sheltering them caught fire that was triggered by an Israeli strike in Rafah on Sunday, sparking global outrage. READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Extend Support To Palestine After Israel's Attack On Rafah
Israel’s recent attack in the southern Gaza city of Rafah has been criticised by Indian celebs. The air strike by Israel destroyed a tent camp that took lives of at least 45 people, as per reports. The civilian deaths, included 'children that were burnt alive'. The hashtag “All Eyes On Rafah” has been trending on social media. READ FULL STORY
Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Advances To 2nd Round With Easy Win Over Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt
PV Sindhu made her way into the second round of the Singapore Open after defeating Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in straight sets in the Round of 32 of the tournament on Wednesday.
Sindhu, fresh from a runner-up finish at Malaysia Masters, won the match 21-12, 22-20 to advance to the Round of 16. READ FULL STORY