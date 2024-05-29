Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Advances To 2nd Round With Easy Win Over Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

PV Sindhu made her way into the second round of the Singapore Open after defeating Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in straight sets in the Round of 32 of the tournament on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)
Sindhu, fresh from a runner-up finish at Malaysia Masters, won the match 21-12, 22-20 to advance to the Round of 16.
The Danish player started on a good note winning the first two points of the match. Kjaersfeldt led the first game 8-7 at one point before the turnaround began for the Indian.
Sindhu, one of India's only two athletes with two Olympic medals, showed her class going into a points winning spree. After winning three straight points to make it 10-8 in her favour, Sindhu dropped a point.
But after that Sindhu completely dominated her Danish opponent. The star Indian shuttler turned around a 7-8 deficit to complete a 20-12 win in the first game.
Sindhu started in top gear again in the second game but Kjaersfeldt held her own. Kjaersfeldt was pushed behind 5-1 early on in the second game but maintained her composure to claw her way back.
Ultimatelly Kjaersfeldt got ahead late in the game and at one point led 20-16. An under-pressure Sindhu then saved match points after match points to overcome Kjaersfeldt.
Sindhu will now face her long-time rival and third seed Carolina Marin of Spain in the next round. Marin earned a similar victory in straight games against Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei to open her Singapore Open campaign.
Sindhu enters the Singapore Open on a high after runner-up finish at the reccently-concluded Malaysia Masters. The star shuttler hopes to end her title drought that has continued since her Singapore Open win in 2022.
The former World number 1 Sindhu looked like regaining her old touch in her Malaysia Masters run and would aim to continue her fine form ahead of the crucial Paris Olympics.
A podium finish in Paris will make Sindhu the first Indian to win three Olympic medals.