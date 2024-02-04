As the political landscape in India gears up for the upcoming elections, opposition leaders are emphasizing the pivotal role of the Congress in resolving internal differences within the INDIA bloc. They advocate for a display of "large-heartedness" in seat-sharing discussions to solidify a united front against the ruling BJP.
Opposition Urges Congress To Lead Seat-Sharing Talks For INDIA Bloc Unity In Elections
As elections loom, opposition leaders emphasize the Congress party's crucial role in fostering unity within the INDIA bloc, urging large-heartedness in seat-sharing talks to present a formidable alternative against the BJP.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi acknowledges delays in seat-sharing talks but expresses optimism about an imminent resolution. Chaturvedi stresses the importance of projecting a unified face before the electorate, urging the Congress to demonstrate a commitment to preserving constitutional morality and democratic principles.
While addressing the issue of seat-sharing in Maharashtra, Chaturvedi assures that decisions on most seats have been made, with the allocation list expected to be released soon. Despite a public disagreement between the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, Chaturvedi asserts that the TMC remains part of the INDIA bloc, with Mamata Banerjee positioned confidently to challenge the BJP.
CPI general secretary D Raja emphasizes the need for mutual trust and accommodation within the INDIA alliance, urging the Congress to adopt a more liberal stance in conceding seats to other parties. N K Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) emphasizes the seriousness of seat-sharing discussions, calling on the Congress to take the lead in initiating discussions, programs, and policy formulation.
As concerns rise over the INDIA bloc's cohesion, Premachandran suggests a unified rally across the country to convey a message of unity. Opposition leaders stress that people's issues need to be prioritized over emotive topics raised by the BJP.
Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali expresses hope for a swift conclusion to seat-sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh, asserting the unity of the INDIA bloc as a strong alternative to the BJP. Despite the slowdown due to elections, leaders remain confident that the alliance will overcome internal differences and present a cohesive front in the upcoming elections.
As the INDIA front faces challenges, leaders highlight the responsibility of the Congress in steering the alliance towards unity and success. They question the BJP's confidence in winning over 400 seats, pointing to the re-entry of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) into the NDA. Opposition leaders predict potential backlash from Bihar's electorate against the perceived opportunistic behavior of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.