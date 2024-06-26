National

Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve made the announcement at a press conference here.

Representational Image
Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM's Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
The Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance on Wednesday boycotted CM Eknath Shinde's tea party on the eve of the state legislature monsoon session, accusing the government of failing to address issues of the masses.

The customary tea party, held ahead of every legislature session, was scheduled later in the day on Wednesday.

During the session, being held in Mumbai from June 27 to July 12, the ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget in both houses of the legislature on June 28.

The interim budget was tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

