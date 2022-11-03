Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Opinion Of Parents Divided Over Shut Down Of Schools Amid Worsening Air Quality In Delhi

Air pollution
Parents in Delhi have supported the proposal to shut down schools in Delhi due to poor AQI Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 7:01 pm

Several parents in Delhi have supported the proposal to shut down schools in Delhi amid worsening air quality here while others have opposed it, fearing another hit to studies already impacted by the Covid pandemic. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital improves.

The national capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Some parents have also urged the Delhi government to extend the school timings in view of the pollution. 

Delhi Parents' Association president Aparajita Gautam said, "The majority of parents want that schools should be shut down as children are getting affected (due to the pollution), and extending the timings also won't help. The government should take measure to bring down the pollution in meantime."

However, other parents said school closure will create problems for the children. "There is no need to shutdown schools so soon. The studies of the children suffered a lot during the lockdown. The Class 10 boards are approaching. Closing of schools will be a problem for students," said Ramesh, a parent of two.

Another parent, Sunita (40), said the government should extend the school timings. "The pollution is rising and air quality is worsening, kids cannot breathe. At least they can delay the school timings so that the children can breathe properly, she said.

Another parent suggested that children who have their boards exams can keep coming to school for a limited period of time while the juniors can stay at home. "Today, the air seems very polluted. It is for the government to decide whether children come to school in this condition right now. It's for government to decide," Rammohan, a resident of Lajpat Nagar said.

"The right decision would that children who have their boards can keep going to school for a limited period and the younger ones can stay at home as it's important to protect them from pollution," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

