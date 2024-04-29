‘Operation Cloudburst’: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Weapons In Nagaland

The security forces in Nagaland on Monday recovered substantial arsenal of weapons. The recovery included eleven 82 mm mortars, four RCL tubes, ten pistols, and an impressive haul of 199 radio sets and satellite phones.
Reports said the security forces under the operation named “Operation Cloudburst” made the huge recovery of weapons in the northeastern state.
“This seizure undoubtedly deals a blow to unlawful activities and reinforces the commitment to ensuring the safety of the populace. As investigations unfold, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the origins and intended use of these weapons,” Financial Express quoted sources as having said.
It is not for the first time such huge recovery of weapons or ammunition has been made in the northeastern state. In February this year, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police had carried out a joint operation in Shingphan Forest Area of Nagaland during which a huge cache of arms was seized.
The security forces spread across Nagaland have been putting their best efforts to ensure peace and stability in the northern eastern state. Monday’s ‘Operation Cloudburst’ serves as a testament to the dedication and vigilance of the security forces deployed in the state.