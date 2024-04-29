National

‘Operation Cloudburst’: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Weapons In Nagaland

Nagaland: The security forces under the operation named “Operation Cloudburst” made the huge recovery of weapons in the northeastern state.

Advertisement

PTI
Security forces on vigil in Nagaland | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The security forces in Nagaland on Monday recovered substantial arsenal of weapons. The recovery included eleven 82 mm mortars, four RCL tubes, ten pistols, and an impressive haul of 199 radio sets and satellite phones.

ALSO READ | Nagaland: Chief Of NSCN-U Outfit Involved In Naga Peace Talks With Centre Impeached

Reports said the security forces under the operation named “Operation Cloudburst” made the huge recovery of weapons in the northeastern state.

“This seizure undoubtedly deals a blow to unlawful activities and reinforces the commitment to ensuring the safety of the populace. As investigations unfold, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the origins and intended use of these weapons,” Financial Express quoted sources as having said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Where Are The Missing Voters Of Nagaland?

It is not for the first time such huge recovery of weapons or ammunition has been made in the northeastern state. In February this year, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police had carried out a joint operation in Shingphan Forest Area of Nagaland during which a huge cache of arms was seized.

A polling station wears deserted look during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Shamator, Nagaland, Friday, April 19, 2024. - PTI Photo
Why Eastern Nagas Boycotted Lok Sabha Elections?

BY Rakhi Bose

The security forces spread across Nagaland have been putting their best efforts to ensure peace and stability in the northern eastern state. Monday’s ‘Operation Cloudburst’ serves as a testament to the dedication and vigilance of the security forces deployed in the state.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally