Nagaland: Chief Of NSCN-U Outfit Involved In Naga Peace Talks With Centre Impeached

N Kitovi Zhimomi was the convenor of the working committee of a conglomerate of seven Naga national political groups (NNPGs) with whom the Government of India signed the agreement in 2017 to resolve the long-standing Naga political issue.

X/@imPswu
Kitovi Zhimomi | Photo: X/@imPswu
The leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-U) was impeached on Sunday for alleged authoritarian functioning, financial mishandling, incompetence, and lack of focus towards the organisation.

N Kitovi Zhimomi was the chief of NSCN-U and the convenor of the working committee of a conglomerate of seven Naga national political groups (NNPGs) with whom the Government of India signed the agreement in 2017 to resolve the long-standing Naga political issue.

Zhimomi was impeached during an emergency meeting at the NSCN-U designated camp Khehoyi.

Alezo Venuh, who has been holding the charge of “envoy to the collective leadership,” was elected as Zhimomi’s successor as the general secretary.

Security analysts believe this development has weakened NNPG's position in discussions with the Centre. It has also cast a shadow on the unity among different groups in the umbrella body.

Former chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) Nagaland, Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan told ThePrint that there was an urgent need by the central government to complete the peace process.

“The situation could be seen as an urgent appeal by the younger cadres to hasten and complete the peace process. Every time an insurgent organisation splits, it normally assumes a more virulent and radical form as in the case of the Maoists in Nepal,” he said.

