Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Onion Garland Protest In Maharashtra Assembly Over Fall In Prices

Angry farmers stopped the auction of the key kitchen staple on Monday at Maharashtra's Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia's biggest onion market

A worker sorts onions in a wholesale market.
A worker sorts onions in a wholesale market. AP Photo/ Channi Anand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 2:21 pm

The National Congress Party (NCP) MLAs protested in the Mahrashtra Assembly today morning against the steep fall in wholesale prices of onions. The MLAs were spotted wearing garlands made with onions as a form of protest.

Angry farmers stopped the auction of the key kitchen staple on Monday at Maharashtra's Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia's biggest onion market. The price per kilogram of onion came down to Rs 2 to Rs 4, which angered the growers.

The Congress hit out at the government over losses incurred by farmers owing to the drop in prices. "In Maharashtra, a farmer went to the mandi and sold 825 kg of onions. Cost of carrying onions to the market: Rs 826 Onion price found: Rs 825 Rs 826 - Rs 825 = Rs 1 Leave the profit, the farmer had to pay Re 1 from his pocket. The promise was to double their income, but this is what the reality is," they said.

National Onion Prices Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Protests Farmers Farmers Protest NCP
