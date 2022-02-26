Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
One New Case Takes COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,016

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Vaccination center (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 2:14 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 10,016, a health department official said on Saturday.
       

The fresh patient has a travel history, he said. The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.
       

Four persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,872. The Union Territory now has 15 active cases. Altogether, 6,07,372 people have been inoculated with 3,02,552 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.
       

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.99 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.43 per cent, the official added.

With PTI inputs.

