Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

One Killed In Blast Outside Court Complex In J-K's Udhampur Town

The blast took place around 1 pm, they said.

One Killed In Blast Outside Court Complex In J-K's Udhampur Town
Blast outside Jammu court, on 9th March 2022. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:36 pm

One person was killed and seven injured in a blast outside the district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday, officials said. The blast took place around 1 pm, they said. 


 Further details are awaited.

With PTI inputs.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Pregnant Woman, Five-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Cylinder Blast

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Faheem Ashraf Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Karachi Clash

Assam's Women Dairy Farmers On Way To Empowerment

Tags

National Blast Blasts Blast Outside Court Complex Jammu News Jammu And Kashmir Court Indian City Indians India Killed Jammu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins