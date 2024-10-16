Omar Abdullah Sworn In As J&K CM

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of new J&K government, in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha being greeted by CM-designate Omar Abdullah before the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Srinagar.
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with CM-designate Omar Abdullah during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Jammu and Kashmir government, in Srinagar.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav with DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule, CPI leader D Raja, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and J&K CM-designate Omar Abdullah before the swearing-in ceremony of J&K government, in Srinagar.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the venue of swearing in ceremony of ministers of Kashmir's local government on the outskirts of Srinagar.
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being welcomed as they arrive to attend the swearing-in ceremony of new Jammu and Kashmir government, at Srinagar airport.
National Conference Vice President and CM-designate Omar Abdullah offers Fatiha Khawani at Mazarat-e-Anwar of Sher-e-Kashmir and Madar-e-Meharban at Qaid Mazar, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar ahead of Swearing-in-ceremony, in Srinagar.
National Conference Vice President and CM-designate Omar Abdullah offers prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine ahead of the swearing-in-ceremony of J&K new government, in Srinagar.