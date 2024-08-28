National

Om Parvat Of Uttarakhand Goes Totally Snowless First Time Ever, Leaving Tourists, Officials Worried

Om Parvat is a popular tourist spot in Vyas valley of Uttarakhand and is located at an altitude of around 14,000 feet. The hill derives its name as the snow atop it naturally forms a pattern resembling the Hindi word "Om".

OM PARVAT SNOWLESS
The hill derives its name as the snow atop it naturally forms a pattern resembling the Hindi word "Om". Photo: X/@Anoopnautiyal1
info_icon

In an alarming sight, snow disappeared completely for the first time ever from the Om Parvat in Uttarakhand last week, leaving visitors puzzled and sparking concerns over climate change and the possibility of tourism in the region getting hit.

Om Parvat is a popular tourist spot in Vyas valley of Uttarakhand and is located at an altitude of around 14,000 feet.

The hill derives its name as the snow atop it naturally forms a pattern resembling the Hindi word "Om".

"It was really disappointing to see Om Parvat which has a reputation of being eternally clad in snow, utterly devoid of it when I went there on August 16," news agency PTI quoted a visitor as saying.

Showing snowless photos of the Om Parvat clicked by her, Urmila Sanwal, a resident of Gunji village here, said, "There was no snow on the 'Om' shaped hill. The spot was barely recognisable without snow."

How Om Parvat Went Snowless

Experts attributed the phenomenon to scanty rain and scattered snowfall in the upper Himalayan region over the past five years, rise in vehicular pollution, and global warming.

Sunil Nautiyal, Director of GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora, attributed the disappearance of snow to the rising temperature in the eco-sensitive zones of the Himalayan region due to increased number of fuel-driven vehicles, besides the general phenomenon of global warming.

ALSO READ | July Was 2nd-Warmest Month Ever, 2024 Likely To Be Hottest Year On Record: Report

"To check this, we will have to determine the bearing capacity of all sensitive places of the high Himalayan region as well as rampant forest fires as carbon generated by forest fires is also damaging the sensitive spots in the Himalayan region," Nautiyal said.

"Tourist footfall has gone up 10 times since Modi's visit to Jolingkong for a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak," said Krishna Garbiyal, a resident of Garbiyang village of Vyas valley.

District Officials Taken Aback By Viral Photos

Dhan Singh Bisht, who is in charge of the base camp of Adi Kailash yatra in Dharchula, said it is for the first time in my 22 years of service in Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam that he saw a "completely snowless Om Parvat."

The annual snow melting rate at Om Parvat used to be 95-99 per cent earlier, but this year it melted completely, the report quoted the KMVN official as saying.

However, after snowfall on Monday night, snow has returned to Om Parvat, Bisht said.

Bisht, having a 20-year experience of organising the Kailash-Mansarowar and Adi Kailash yatras, said the district administration officials in Pithoragarh who were taken aback to see viral photos of a snowless Om Parvat have had a sigh of relief with snow returning to the popular tourist spot.

Scanty rain and scattered snowfall in the upper Himalayan region over the past five years may have been the reason behind total disappearance of snow this year from Om Parvat, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jay Shah Fact File: Know All About ICC's Youngest Chairman And Outgoing BCCI Secretary
  2. Jay Shah Named ICC Chairman: From Jagmohan Dalmiya To Shashank Manohar, Know All Indians To Have Taken Helm
  3. Duleep Trophy A Big Tournament; Lot Of Competition For Test Place: Devdutt Padikkal
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Jay Shah: From Ahmedabad To ICC
  5. Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024
Football News
  1. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
  2. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo One Shy Of 900 Career Goals: When Is Al-Nassr Forward's Next Match?
  4. Manchester City's Masterplan: Liam And Noel Gallagher To Reunite Oasis After Years
  5. Galatasaray SK 0-1 BSC Young Boys, UEFA Champions League: Turkish Giants' European Run Ends
Tennis News
  1. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Star Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open: World No. 1 Holds Off Challenge To Reach Second Round
  5. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Leader Claims Attack On Car, Says '7 To 8 Bombs Thrown At Vehicle'
  2. Om Parvat Of Uttarakhand Goes Totally Snowless First Time Ever, Leaving Tourists, Officials Worried
  3. Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Soldiers Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Upper Subansiri
  4. 'Sorry': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder At RG Kar Medical College
  5. IRMS Officer Satish Kumar Becomes First Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  2. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  3. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  4. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  5. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
World News
  1. Microblogging Platform X, Formerly Twitter, Back Online After Brief Outage
  2. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. NASA's Perseverance Rover On Mars Begins Steep Climb To Rim Of Crater
  5. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Leader Claims Attack On Car, Says '7 To 8 Bombs Thrown At Vehicle'
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. 'Sorry': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder At RG Kar Medical College