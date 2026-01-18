Nutrition Security To Solidarity In Advocacy: It’s All Here At INHERE

"Whether it is afforestation, or sanitation, education or getting better yields from their crops,my father believed in listening to the villagers, knowing what they needed and teaching them to help themselves," Ishna Bisht, a NIFT alumna who has taken on some of the project’s goals now. "My father believed there is no skill that cannot be learnt, and he applied his problem solving mind to teaching, and solving," she adds. She shares an example, "We had gone for a wedding, and when the girls bent to touch the elders feet, he noticed they had thinning hair at the crown. Realising it was due to carrying water on their heads, he approached a centre under the Ministry of Rural Development for appropriate technology to lift water to the villages. The head of the centre was an engineer and he gave my father a book on pumps, saying, 'Read. Come back if you understand and answer my questions.' My father did not understand the book. So he went to a wholesale market in Delhi, and looked at various pumps, understood how hydraulics work, then read the book. He was able to answer the engineer’s questions, and thus get help from the centre. Today from underground reservoirs the water flows up into the mountain villages through a system of three different pumps that he set up."