Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Odisha To Host Sub-Committee Meeting Of G20 On Education, Culture & Energy next year: Pradhan

Odisha To Host Sub-Committee Meeting Of G20 On Education, Culture & Energy next year: Pradhan

In the coming year, Odisha will host three G20 subcommittee meetings on education, energy, and culture.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:24 pm

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy, and culture will be held in Odisha next year.

Pradhan was speaking during an anniversary celebration of a regional media house here.

The Union Education minister and G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy, and culture will be held in Odisha in April next year.

State’s Heritage towns Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit.

On December 1, India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum, taking over from Indonesia. 

National Odisha G20 Education Culture Energy Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Konark Bhubaneswar Indonesia India
