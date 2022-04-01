Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Single-Day Spike Since May 2020

On May 11, 2020, fresh coronavirus cases were lower than the current single-day count when the state logged 14 new infections.

Odisha Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Single-Day Spike Since May 2020
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 5:45 pm

Odisha on Friday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since May 2020, a health bulletin said.

The fresh cases have taken the state's coronavirus tally toll to 12,87,661, it said.

On May 11, 2020, fresh coronavirus cases were lower than the current single-day count when the state logged 14 new infections.

Related stories

Will Look Into Aid For Assam People Who Lost Kin To COVID Outside State: Minister Jogen Mohan

India Registers 1,335 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Dip

Doctors Caution On Mask Relaxation, Say Vulnerable Should Continue To Follow Covid-19 Protocol

Odisha's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,121 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours.

The state had reported 32 new infections and one death on Thursday.

Odisha now has 366 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,78,121 people have recovered from the disease, including 40 in the last 24 hours. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Death Due To Covid-19 Active Covid Cases Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Covid Deaths Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates