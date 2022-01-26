Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Odisha Registers 7,416 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fresh Fatalities

Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, which is the highest daily toll in nearly five months.

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 2:39 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,25,268 on Wednesday as 7,416 people tested positive for the infection, 1,525 or 25.9 per cent more than the previous day, a health bulletin said. Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, which is the highest daily toll in nearly five months.

The state had reported 5,891 cases and seven fatalities on Tuesday. The daily test positivity rate rose to 11.37 per cent as 65,250 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that 867 children are among the new patients.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported a quarter of the new cases at 1,959, followed by 778 in Sundargarh and 548 in Cuttack. The infections dropped by 36 per cent from 11,607 a week ago. The state's coronavirus death toll mounted to 8,542 with four deaths each in Khurda and Sundargarh, and one each in Kandhamal and Angul. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

At least 10,244 more patients have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,42,161. The number of active cases declined to 74,512, including 26,630 in Khurda. Sundargarh, Cuttack and Balasore are also in the red zone, where the number of present infections is over 2,500 each.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Odisha COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
