Odisha Receives Light To Moderate Rain, More Showers Likely

Parts of Odisha, including the flood-hit Mahanadi delta region and the northern districts of the state, experienced light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning under the impact of a cyclonic circulation.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here warned of more showers during the day.

Bhubaneswar, along with Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Khurda, has reported light rainfall since early hours of Wednesday while the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Deogarh in the western region is very likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 7 cm to 20 cm).

The IMD, in its morning bulletin, said that the cyclonic circulation now lies over north Bay of Bengal extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

This apart, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput, it said.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places, officials said.

