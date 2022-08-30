Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Odisha Logs 232 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

The state currently has 1,982 active cases, while 243 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,16,172.

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:41 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,27,382 on Tuesday as 232 more people, including 38 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll increased to 9,175 as a 69-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Kandhamal district, it said.  

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha had recorded 221 infections and two fatalities on Monday.

The state currently has 1,982 active cases, while 243 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,16,172.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.52 per cent as the new cases were detected from 15,278 sample tests.

-With PTI Input

