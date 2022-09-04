Odisha Logs 221 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

A health bulletin said that Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,28,465 on Sunday as 221 more people, including 41 children, tested positive for the infection.

The toll rose to 9,180 as a 46-year-old man succumbed to the disease in the Sambalpur district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 174 infections and a fatality on Saturday.

The state now has 1,740 active Covid-19 cases, while 214 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,17,492.

The daily positivity rate was 1.62 percent as 13,663 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

