Odisha Logs 214 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,31,353 on Friday as 214 more people, including 30 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,186 as a 71-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Jagatsinghpur district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state had recorded 286 infections on Thursday. Odisha currently has 1,664 active COVID-19 cases, while 234 more people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,20,450.

The state's daily positivity rate was at 1.57 per cent as it tested 13,634 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)