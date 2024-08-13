Odisha: Doctor Booked For ‘Raping’ 2 Women Patients, Relatives Assault Accused

A senior doctor has been booked for allegedly raping two female patients ate the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the alleged incident took place on Sunday when the women had come to the cardiology department of the state’s premier government hospital for an echocardiogram test.
“The Mangalabag police station has received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered,” Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra told PTI.
Meanwhile, the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against the resident doctor, reports said.
Besides, the accused doctor was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though the state’s police has maintained that it has not received any formal complaint in this regard.