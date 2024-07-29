National

'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China

'We are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between India and China,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: X@DrSJaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India and China should resolve their differences diplomatically, and that a third party has no place in the two neighbours’ issues.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Jaishankar said: "We are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between India and China.”

Jaishankar, who is in Japan to attend a Quad foreign ministerial meeting, also said that India's relationship with China is not good and it's not doing well. "We have a problem, or, I would say, an issue between India and China...I think it is for two of us to talk it over and to find a way," he said.

Book Review: Beyond Binaries, The World Of India And China

BY Rityusha Mani Tiwary

"Obviously, other countries in the world would have an interest in the matter, because we are two big countries and the state of our relationship has an impact on the rest of the world. But we are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between us," he said, recalling his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi twice this month.

Jaishankar and Wang met last week in the Laotian capital where they participated in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). 

During their meeting, they agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

India-China Border Dispute

Jaishankar's remarks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May.

The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.

The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.Though there was no indication of a breakthrough at the 21st round of talks, both sides agreed to maintain "peace and tranquillity" on the ground and continue the communication on the way ahead.

(With PTI Inputs)

