Book Review: Beyond Binaries, The World Of India And China

Shastri refers to the power struggle between the party, the government, and the military in China, and it would have benefitted the reader immensely if the deeper nuances of these struggles and contradictions had been unravelled. The media organ of the party is a live site of these power struggles, and explicating their intricacies remains a challenge for any author on the subject. Despite differences between the different party and state organs, Shastri concludes that the Chinese media manages perceptions of India and cites five concrete examples of 'tight management' in this regard. The impact and interplay of various layers of party pantheons, including elites, institutions, and bureaucracy, on media management in China. In the case of India, while bemoaning the lack of informed and in-depth analyses of India's neighbourhood by media, Shastri underscores the need for Indian media to move beyond the shadow of India-China border disputes and not define the whole set of relations by this conflict or set ideologies vis-à-vis each other.