Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No New COVID-19 Death In Mumbai For 3rd Day; 259 Test Positive, Active Tally Below 2,000

Since Tuesday, Mumbai has logged zero coronavirus-linked fatalities. Prior to it on January 2, 2022, the city has witnessed zero deaths during the third wave of the pandemic.

No New COVID-19 Death In Mumbai For 3rd Day; 259 Test Positive, Active Tally Below 2,000
Mumbai does not record any death due to COVID-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 8:43 pm

Mumbai did not record any fresh death linked to COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Thursday, while 259 more people tested positive for the infection and the active tally dropped below the 2,000-mark, the city civic body said. With this, the overall tally of coronavirus infections jumped to 10,54,991, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, Mumbai has logged zero coronavirus-linked fatalities. Prior to it on January 2, 2022, the city has witnessed zero deaths during the third wave of the pandemic. For the fourth consecutive day, the financial capital has registered less than 300 new COVID-19 cases. However, the daily cases have gone up on all these days compared to the previous day. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 255 cases.

Significantly, the metropolis has remained free of sealed buildings and containment zones for more than a week now. The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 34,869 COVID-19 tests, around 4,000 more than the  previous day, were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,59,25,450, the bulletin said.

Related stories

Tripura Confirms Presence Of Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

Health Ministry Dismisses Media Reports On 'undercounting' Of Covid Deaths

India adds 30,757 COVID-19 cases, tally increased to 4,27,54,315

With 426 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,33,497, it said. The city's coronavirus recovery rate is 98 per cent and it currently has 1,945 active COVID-19 cases, as per the bulletin. The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 2,407 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infection between February 10 and February 16 was 0.03 per cent, the BMC said. The civic body said 235 out of the 259 new patients, or around 91 per cent of the total, were asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, only 20 patients were hospitalised and seven put on oxygen support, the bulletin said. Also, only 858 of the total 36,419 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city, it said. On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which started from December 21, 2021.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates To Submit Applications For E-Auto Permits Till Feb 23

In Conversation with Yamini Ayiar, over the State Federalism in India

From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival