Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases.

No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
No fresh COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 4:16 pm

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. The COVID-tally in the archipelago remained at 10,020, he said.

One more person recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,887, the official said. The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported one new COVID-19 case and two recoveries on Friday.

Related stories

Delhi Records 302 Covid Cases, Four Deaths; Positivity Rate 0.63 Per Cent

Chhattisgarh Sees 107 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 888

Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 3,505 In Tamil Nadu

The administration has so far tested 7,02,143 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 per cent. A total of 6,07,989 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Andaman And Nicobar Islands Andaman & Nicobar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bheemla Nayak Enjoys A Smooth Sail At Box Office With First Week's Collection

Bheemla Nayak Enjoys A Smooth Sail At Box Office With First Week's Collection

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi