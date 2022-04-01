Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Fine Will Be Imposed For Not Wearing Face Masks In Delhi: City Govt

No fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi, according to an order issued by the health department of the city government on Friday.

No Fine Will Be Imposed For Not Wearing Face Masks In Delhi: City Govt
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 10:32 pm

No fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi, according to an order issued by the health department of the city government on Friday.

However, the order advised people to continue to wear masks at public places.

Related stories

Kerala Logs 418 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India Logs 1,335 New COVID-19 Cases

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday to do away with the fine for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

At a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, there was consensus among the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions.

The order said it is advised that people continue to wear masks at public places. However, it added that no penalty will be imposed for not wearing masks.

The order will come into effect immediately.

There was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

The Centre had earlier advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of the infection in the country.

The decision to lift the restrictions in Delhi was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officers of the departments concerned.

With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in December last year due to its Omicron variant, the Delhi government had imposed several restrictions, which were lifted gradually when the situation started normalising and finally, were removed from February 28.

However, the rule related to wearing of masks at public places, including in buses and metro trains, continued. 

Tags

National Face Mask Government Of India Delhi Health Department Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) COVID-19 Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

SA Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 1: South Africa 233/4 At Stumps

SA Vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 1: South Africa 233/4 At Stumps