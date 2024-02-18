‘No Bad Blood’ Between AAP, Congress: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that his party and Congress had ‘mutually agreed’ to contest separately in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He also said there was no ‘bad blood’ between AAP and Congress over the issue.
“In Punjab, the Congress and AAP have mutually agreed to contest the polls separately. There is no hostility over this,” NDTV quoted Kejriwal as saying.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said an alliance between the two sides in the Union Territory was still being discussed.
Advertisement
“We are in talks with the Congress over an alliance in Delhi. We are discussing seat-sharing arrangements. The BJP will have it easy if there is no alliance,” he said.
Kejriwal made the remarks at the residence of lawyer and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who hosted a lunch at his home. His remarks also come in the backdrop of a tussle between the two parties over a possible partnership in Punjab, which has 13 Lok Sabha seats and where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power.
Advertisement
Delhi, on the other hand, has seven parliamentary seats. In both 2014 and 2019 general elections, all seven went to the BJP. Also, like Punjab, the national capital is governed by the AAP.
Additionally, in Punjab and Delhi, the Congress was ousted from power by the AAP. They are also among more than two dozen constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
Both the parties are trying to keep BJP away from securing victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.